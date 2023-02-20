Wike slams Atiku for labeling Rivers unsafe, rules out votes in election

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, declared on Monday that the people of the state would not vote for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, over his remark about the state.

Abubakar during a town hall meeting with PDP stakeholders from Rivers in Abuja said the party’s presidential campaign rally in the state was cancelled in order to avoid unnecessary violence and bloodshed.

The former Vice President insisted that the state was not safe for political activities.

He said: “I want to start by acknowledging the circumstances and turn of events that have led us to this unique style of a campaign rally.

“Although we did not wish for this, it became expedient that we think and act innovatively to protect the lives of our people from the mindless violence and bloodshed instigated by the very persons who have the primary responsibility for their security and wellbeing.”

Wike, who reacted to Atiku’s statement when he flagged off the construction of the Emohua/Abalama/Tema road in Emohua local government area of the state, noted that it was an insult for the PDP candidate to meet Rivers people outside the state ahead of the election.

He urged the people to vote for a presidential candidate with the interest of Rivers people at heart.

The governor had during the weekend foreclosed a last-minute truce between the G-5 group pushing for the resignation of the PDP national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, and the party leadership.

READ ALSO: ‘I can’t campaign for those who didn’t ask for it,’ Wike aims another dig at Ayu, Atiku at Rivers PDP rally

Other members of the group are Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Samuel Ortom (Benue), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu).

The quintet had insisted on Ayu’s resignation as a pre-condition for support of the PDP presidential candidate in Saturday’s election.

Wike said: “You are addressing Rivers people in Abuja. Is that not an insult? You cannot come to Rivers State and talk to us.

“You say Rivers State is not safe, but you want their votes. Rivers people, will you allow that? Those who declared our state to be unsafe are those who are seeking your votes. It is unfortunate. No right-thinking Rivers person will take that insult.

“And I challenge all of you here to behave like true Rivers people to say nobody can buy you; nobody can summon you outside Rivers State.

“If you want to talk to us, come to Rivers State and talk to us. No amount of blackmail, no amount of intimidation can change our position. We want the unity of Nigeria.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now