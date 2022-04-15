Wike storms Edo for presidential campaign, shuns Gov. Obaseki

The political differences between Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, and his Edo State counterpart, Godwin Obaseki, was once again brought to the fore when Wike took his 2023 presidential campaign train to Benin City, and conveniently avoided the Government House and the host governor.

Wike who was in Edo on Thursday in continuation of his consultations and meetings with delegates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the party’s convention to pick its presidential candidate for the 2023 presidential elections, did not also visit the state party secretariat, while Obaseki was also conspicuously absent at the meeting with party delegates.

Wike, however, visited the palace of the Oba of Benin, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II, and later met with the party’s delegates at the residence of late Chief Tony Anenih, the former Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the PDP.

While addressing the Benin Monarch, Wike said:

“I was here one and a half years ago as the Director General of the campaign for the re-election of Governor Obaseki but I am here today not on behalf of anybody but of myself and my team to seek your prayers.

“I have come to Benin to talk to the delegates of our party that will be part of our national convention by May 28th and 29th.

“The way our country has fared, Nigeria needs somebody that will see white and say it is white and will see black and say that it is black”.

The Oba of Benin who lauded Wike for his “tenacity, competence and capacity” based on what he has done as governor of Rivers State, said:

“We will keep praying for him (Wike) so that he does not come across anybody that will mislead him, that will misinform him and may he and his family not come across harm.”

