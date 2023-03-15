With 40 attacks and 57 deaths, IPOB ranked world’s 10th deadliest group in 2022

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has been ranked as the 10th deadliest terror group in the world last year by the Global Terrorism Index (GTI).

The GTI in its recent annual report by the Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP) said IPOB was responsible for 40 attacks, with 16 persons injured, and 57 deaths in 2022.

The report was made public on Wednesday.

IPOB, according to the report, recorded 26 attacks, and 34 deaths in 2021.

The secessionist group was proscribed by the Federal Government in 2017.

IPOB has been accused of killing, and destruction of public property in the South-East part of the country.

It has also imposed sit-at-home orders every Monday in the region in a bid to force the federal government to release its detained leader, Nnamdi Kanu, who is standing trial on treasonable and terrorism charges at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

The report read: “The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), designated as a terrorist group by the Nigerian government in 2017, recorded their deadliest year in 2022.

“They were responsible for 40 attacks and 57 deaths in 2022, an increase from 26 attacks and 34 deaths the year prior. IPOB is a separatist movement with many factions, many of which are seeking a peaceful secession from Nigeria.

“The impact of terrorism continues to decline in Nigeria; with total deaths falling by 23 percent, decreasing from 497 in 2021 to 385 in 2022. The number of terrorist attacks in Nigeria also fell considerably, with 120 incidents recorded in 2022 compared to 214 in 2021. This is the lowest number of terror attacks and deaths since 2011.

“The military overtook law enforcement as the most targeted group in 2022. Military personnel were targeted in a quarter of all attacks, followed by civilians at 24 percent, and law enforcement at 18 percent. Despite this, half of all terrorism deaths in Nigeria in 2022 were civilians.

“ISWAP is now the most prominent group in Borno State, recording 40 incidents that resulted in 168 deaths in 2022, compared to Boko Haram’s six incidents and 63 deaths.

“The state, however, remains the hardest-hit region in Nigeria for terrorism, accounting for 60 percent of all terror-related deaths in 2022.”

