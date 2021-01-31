Yari appeals court’s forfeiture order on N248m

A former governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari, has challenged at the Court of Appeal, the ruling of the Federal High Court, Abuja, which ordered him to forfeit N248million to the Federal Government.

Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu had during the week ordered Yari to forfeit the funds to the federal government after failing to convince the court on how he made the money.

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) had arraigned the ex-governor in court after claiming that he took the funds from Zamfara State coffers during his tenure as governor of the state from 2011 to 2019.

ICPC said the funds in question – $687,874.81 and about N24,289,522.89 – were kept in accounts domiciled in Zenith Bank and Polaris Bank respectively.

READ ALSO: APC warns members against interfering in EFCC, ICPC investigation of Yari

Yari’s media aide, Mayowa Oluwabiyi, who disclosed this in a statement issued in Abuja on Sunday, assured members of the public that the ex-governor would be vindicated by the appellate court.

He insisted that Yari has a very good case because he declared all his companies and businesses at the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) on the assumption of office in 2011.

The statement read: “The ex-governor’s legal team had already begun the process of appealing the judgment at the court of appeal

“We hereby enjoin members of the public to await the final determination of the case and expressed optimism that the verdict will vindicate the former governor.”

Join the conversation

Opinions