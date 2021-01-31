Police arrests 15 suspected armed robbers in Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command on Sunday confirmed the arrest of 15 suspected armed robbers in the state.

The command’s spokesman, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who disclosed this in a statement, said the suspects were arrested by operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) between Friday and Saturday in the Oshodi and Ketu areas of the state.

According to him, 13 out of those arrested were suspected to be traffic armed robbers.

The statement read: “The suspected armed robbers were picked up by the Rapid Response Squad’s Commander, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi’s led team between 10:45 p.m. on Friday and 4:30 a.m. on Saturday at Oshodi Oke and Alausa respectively.

“The suspects that were picked up in Oshodi included Tinuola Ajibola (18), Adeniji Farouk (16), Wale Ajetunmobi (24), Chibueze Okasa (17), Taiwo Goodluck (36), Sodiq Timileyin (23), Salami Alex (21), Umar Abubakar (20), Micheal Iroaja (36), Abba Mohammed (20), and Mukaila Fasepe (43). While the other two suspects, Saviour Nwoko (21), and Ayomide David (19), were caught in the act by the team, at different locations, with a machete and stolen phones in Alausa, Lagos.

“David, alias ‘Sharwama,’ one of the suspects and ex-convict, has disclosed to the police that his gang used to operate along Olowopopo Road, Ojodu and Ojota.”

Adejobi also disclosed that police operatives attached to the Meiran Division of the Command arrested two suspected armed robbers at Ikola- Ipaja Bridge on January 27.

“The suspects, Oluwadamilare Folami, m, 22, and Desire Chukwu, f, 21, were stopped on a motorbike before they were arrested and searched.

“One locally-made pistol, charms, and weed suspected to be Indian hemp were recovered from them.

All 15 suspects have been ordered by the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, to be transferred to State CID Panti, Yaba for proper investigation,” the spokesman added.

