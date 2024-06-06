Yobe govt explains recruitment of repentant Boko Haram insurgents into ‘Hybrid Force’

The Yobe State Government has clarified the involvement of repentant Boko Haram insurgents in security operations in Geidam town, stating that they were assisting in counterinsurgency operations as part of the ‘Hybrid Force’.

Governor Mai Mala Buni’s Special Adviser on Security, Brig. Gen. Dahiru Abdulsalam (retd.), explained that the repentant insurgents were providing valuable information to security agencies, helping to identify collaborators and suppliers of the terrorist groups.

“There is no government that will take any decision that is to the detriment of its people. The government is committed to ending insurgency so that we can have peace,” Abdulsalam said.

He added that the Hybrid Force has been instrumental in containing the infiltration of terrorists and their collaborators in Geidam, leading to the arrest of 12 individuals with links to Boko Haram leadership and supply chain.

Abdulsalam urged residents of Geidam to cooperate with security agents in dislodging terrorists and blocking their supply routes, emphasizing that Boko Haram’s survival depends on fuel, food, and medicine.

“The major requirement of Boko Haram is fuel, food and medicine. That is why they attack hospitals, break into shops and steal materials. So, these are the logistics they need that they continue to disturb us and innocent individuals,” he said.

