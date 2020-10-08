Yobo excited about ‘new chapter’ with Super Eagles, ready to show ‘passion’

Assistant coach of the Super Eagles, Joseph Yobo has once again expressed his excitement over his new role in the national team.

Yobo, who was handed the job by the Nigeria football Federation (NFF) early this year, is currently on his first physical assignment with the team in Austria.

The 40-year-old served as captain of the team towards the end of his international career, leading Nigeria to Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) success in South Africa in 2013.

“New Chapter. Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr and his assistant coach,” the now Assistand manager wrote on Instagram.

In another Instagram post, Yobo wrote on passion, as a caption to a photo of him in training with the rest of the team.

The former Everton, Fenerbahce and Norwich City defender played in six AFCON tournaments between 2002 and 2013 within a 14-year career.

He featured in three World Cup tournaments in 2002, 2010 and 2014, playing ten matches in total at the finals, and earning the most appearances for Nigeria on the biggest stage.

