Yoruba leaders to meet over insecurity in South west region | Ripples Nigeria

Leaders of Yoruba nation under the aegis of the Pan Yoruba Congress (PYC) are billed to meet and deliberate over the security crisis facing the South-Western region of the country.

A statement by the Congress’ Committee Chairman, Ogbeni Sola Lawal, on Thursday revealed that the meeting is bill for Wednesday next week in Ibadan, Oyo State.

According to Lawal, leaders of the region expected at the event includes leaders of all facets of human engagement such as traditional, political, religious, business and social among others.

“Everything is set for the historic gathering.The Pan Yoruba congress is about our unity as a race, it is about our destiny and it is about our stake in securing the southwest and making our region safe for all and sundry, ” Lawal said.

Lawal noted that the event would set the agenda for comprehensive safety and security across the southwest region as allowed within the ambit of the law of the nation.

The region has been bedevilled of late by killings and violence prompted by allegations against herders.

