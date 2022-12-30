Yoruba nation agitators to launch radio station Jan 1

Barring any last minute hitch, the apex Yoruba Nation self-determination body, Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, will formally launch its radio station, Radio Ijangbara, on January 1, 2023.

The online radio which will be broadcasting from Dubai, United Arab Emirates, will be the official broadcast arm of the struggle, according to a statement issued on Friday by Ilana Omo’s Chairman and General Secretary, Wale Adeniran and Tunde Amusat, respectively.

The jointly signed statement said the radio would “serve the interest of the Yoruba self-determination struggle within and outside Nigeria.”

Read also:Afenifere tackles Akeredolu for opposing Yoruba Nation agitation

“Everyone can listen to the radio through its website, www.ijangbararadio.com, and the mobile application of the radio can be downloaded via Google play store.

“We are inviting all Yoruba self-determination activists to the launching and formal unveiling of Ijangbara Radio on January 1, 2023.

“This radio is being donated by Ilana Omo Oodua, being the apex body, to serve as the official broadcast radio of the Yoruba self-determination struggle,” the statement said.

