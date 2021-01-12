‘Your demands way beyond COVID-19 hazard allowance approved by FG,’ Taraba govt tells striking doctors

The Taraba State government on Tuesday told the aggrieved resident doctors in the state that their demands were beyond the COVID-19 hazard and inducement allowance approved by the Federal Government.

The state’s Commissioner for Health, Dr. Innocent Vakkai, who disclosed this at a press briefing in Jalingo, said the compilation of the total cost of COVID-19 hazard allowance had reached the last phase and would be paid as soon as it is approved by the government.

He dispelled insinuations in some quarters that the state’s share of the federal government’s COVID-19 intervention funds was diverted.

According to him, the demands of the striking doctors include an increase in wages, training, and retraining of doctors on residency programs, improved working conditions and commencement of training for officers.

The commissioner said: “Before the N1 billion intervention came, the state government had been spending its resources from other sectors to fight the spread of the COVID-19.

“There were also clear specifications on how the funds are to be spent, which we have not deviated from.

“It was shocking to see media reports that I diverted N1.2 billion meant to fight the COVID-19.

“I am here to tell the people of Taraba that the report is only the figment of the writer’s imagination and should be disregarded.”

