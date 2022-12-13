YULETIDE: Relief as govt removes barriers on Lagos-Ibadan expressway

The Federal Government has removed barriers from some sections of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway to allow hitch-free movement during Yuletide.

Director, Federal Highways, South-west, Mr Adedamola Kuti, who supervised the removal of the barriers on Monday, said the development was meant to ease gridlock.

The federal government had earlier announced the opening of some sections of the expressway on Thursday ahead of Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Mr Kuti however noted that the government decided to take an early decision in the interest of Nigerians.

He added that the decision would lessen security risks at the area, assuring the continuation of work in January next year.

He said: “As part of our Ember Months programme, there was an announcement we made that all barriers at road construction sites will be removed by 15th of December to allow for free movement this season.

“So, on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway project we have already attained a level to which we can allow those barriers to be removed.

“So rather than waiting for Thursday the 15th of December, just as we did at the other section, from Old Toll Gate up till Otedola Bridge, which we opened to traffic last week, we have also completed this stretch up to the level where we can allow movement.

“The opening of the road would certainly ameliorate the security situation in this area, hawkers will not have any place any longer.”

