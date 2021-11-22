Zakzaky, wife were poisoned, shot, Nigerian doctors can’t treat him —IMN

The Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) has claimed that its leader, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky and his wife, Zeenat were poisoned and shot by security forces which led to deterioration in their healths.

This was disclosed on Sunday by the Secretary, Academic Forum of IMN, Abdullahi Muhammad, during an interview with The PUNCH in Abuja.

Muhammad further noted that no Nigerian hospital had the resources to nurse the couple back to good health.

The IMN Secretary said, “Both the Sheikh and his wife have fragments of bullets in their body; his own is fragment; hers is a full bullet.

“Here (in Nigeria), they said they could not remove it; but their doctors, who came from outside the country, studied the situation and said they would be able to remove it.

“There were some fragments all over the Sheikh’s body—there were fragments in his hands, on his thigh and his head. Up till now, these fragments secret poisons like lead and cadmium. He is still living with some amount of those poisons in his body, including the fragments of bullets.

“Nothing can be done here in Nigeria because they don’t have the facilities to handle the case. So up to this moment, Sheikh El-Zakzaky and his wife are suffering from many injuries in their respective bodies, and resultant multiple life-threatening health challenges, particularly those triggered by numerous bullets shrapnel and fragments which release poison into their blood.

“On these grounds, the couple’s health situation does not only require having qualified medical professionals, but also a medical facility with up-to-date equipment. So, no local hospital here can treat them due to lack of facilities with up-to-date equipment.”

