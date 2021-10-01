Zamfara gov, Matawalle, orders restoration of telecom services in Gusau

The Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle, has directed the restoration of telecommunication services in Gusau metropolis, the state capital, effective today, October 1.

The development was disclosed in a statement by the Special Adviser to the governor on Public Enlightenment, Media and Communications, Zailani Bappa.

Bappa said the restoration of the network in the state capital became necessary following the success recorded in the fight against banditry, noting that the decision was aimed at easing the hardship faced by both the private and public sectors in the state.

“The government found it necessary to ease the tight measure after the recorded success desired of it, which has no doubt destabilised the syndicate of criminals terrorising the state, leading to the successes recorded against them by the security operatives”, the statement read.

According to Bappa, Governor Matawalle promised that his administration would continue to closely monitor the unfolding developments to further take decisions on other measures to be taken.

Ripples Nigeria reported that the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) had on September 4, directed telecommunications providers to shut down services in Zamfara State.

The commission noted that the shutdown became necessary due to the lingering insecurity in the state.

