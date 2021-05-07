Zenith, Access jostle with Middle East banks for Union bank shares | Ripples Nigeria

Business
Zenith, Access jostle with Middle East banks for Union bank shares
Zenith and Access banks have been named among banks to be showing interest in the remaining shares of Atlas Mara in some African banks, which also include Union bank.
Atlas Mara stake in Union Bank of Nigeria is its largest investment and seen as a foothold into the Nigeria market
According to Bloomberg, which quoted anonymous sources, the London-listed group has received a number of approaches for its 49.97 percent holding in Union Bank of Nigeria.
Atlas Mara is a pan-African banking group started by Bob Diamond and last year announced a plan to reposition its business due to losses incurred from the coronavirus pandemic.
“Atlas Mara, has drawn interest from Nigerian and Middle Eastern lenders for its remaining assets on the continent, according to people familiar with the matter,” Bloomberg stated in his report.
Read also: Union Bank staff jailed for diverting N116m customers’ funds
“Nigeria’s Zenith Bank and Access Bank are among suitors that have expressed interest, alongside other African rivals such as Morocco’s Attijariwafa Bank, Middle Eastern banks and private equity suitors have also shown interest”.
Bloomberg also noted that the interested suitors have also indicated they may acquire all of Atlas Mara’s remaining assets in Africa, which would include its Zimbabwe unit.
Atlas Mara has been working with Rothschild & Company to consider options for its Union Bank stake, Bloomberg News has reported.
Bloomberg also noted that if a deal is reached it could bring down the curtain on Atlas Mara’s African foray after Diamond, a former Barclays CEO, misjudged competition on the continent and overpaid for acquisitions.
On Wednesday Atlas Mara announced that it has secured regulatory approval for the sales of its businesses in Botswana and Mozambique and received interest in other assets.
The statement also noted that the company has completed a planned restructuring process, and extended a standstill agreement with its creditors to May 17 to complete necessary documentation.
By Dave Ibemere with agency report…
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Sports
Villarreal knock Arsenal out of Europa League, set up Man Utd final
Spanish giants, Villarreal have knocked Premier League side Arsenal out of the Europa League after a 2-1 aggregate semifinal victory....
FIFA postpones World Cup qualifiers in Africa
The world football body, FIFA has postponed the 2022 World Cup qualifiers for Africa, which was scheduled to hold in...
Chelsea subdue Madrid to set up UCL final showdown with Man City
Two Premier League clubs will be meeting in the final of this season’s Champions League after Chelsea defeated Real Madrid...
Mahrez double sends Man City into first Champions League final
Algeria forward, Riyad Mahrez scored twice against Paris Saint-Germain to help Manchester City reach their first-ever Champions League final. The...
Mourinho to replace Fonseca as Roma manager from next season
Jose Mourinho has been announced as the manager of Italian Serie A side, AS Roma from the start of next...
Latest Tech News
Ex-US President, Trump, launches self-hosted “Twitter”. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Donald Trump launches...
Nigerian govt signs MoU for nationwide deployment of 5G services
The Federal Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to begin the deployment of the Fifth Generation (5G) services...
Ghana to host Jack Dorsey. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Ghana to host...
OceanHub Africa accelerator selects six ocean-minded entrepreneurs. One other thing and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. OceanHub Africa accelerator...
Nigeria’s Zhal Foods wins ₦1M in Quickteller Business contest. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s Zhal Foods...
FarmKonnect births agric extension facility, FagEx, in Ibadan
Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, on Saturday, launched a new electronic agriculture extension facility in Ibadan, the state capital....