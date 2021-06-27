Zulum suspends NGO ‘training shooters’ in Borno hotel

The Governor of Borno State, Professor Babagana Zulum, has ordered the immediate suspension of an international Non-Governmental Organisation (iNGO), ACTED.

Zulum gave the directive following a discovery on Saturday that the humanitarian iNGO was using a hotel in Maiduguri to train some persons on shooting.

The governor’s spokesperson, Malam Isa Gusau, who announced the development, said the French iNGO was found using toy guns and simulators to conduct training exercises at a hotel located off a circular road in Maiduguri.

Gusau noted that residents near the hotel had alerted operatives of the GRA Divisional Police headquarters that oversees the hotel’s location, of the frequent sounds of gunshots from the hotel.

Read also: Gov Zulum rules out staff retrenchment, to employ 3,000 teachers in Borno

The police reportedly swung into action and found some toy pistols at the hotel, with two trainers, both Nigerians.

The statement noted that pending the outcome of the police investigation, Zulum directed the sealing of the hotel and suspension of ACTED from any humanitarian activity in Borno State.

Meanwhile, Gusau noted that Zulum acknowledges and deeply appreciates the roles of credible NGOs, which have been providing critical humanitarian interventions in different parts of the state and assured them of the government’s continued cooperation and support, while also upholding obedience to prevailing laws, policies, and rules guiding all activities and actions across the state.

By Victor Uzoho…

Join the conversation

Opinions