1.4 million voters to take part in Lagos by-elections – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said on Tuesday a total of 1,449,153 voters would take part in the December 5 by-elections in Lagos.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner in Lagos, Sam Olumekun, who disclosed this in a chat with journalists, said 1, 168, 790 voters would take part in the Lagos East Senatorial by-election.

He, however, said the district has 1,343,448 registered voters spread across 71 wards, 1,928 polling units, and 188 voting points.

Olumekun added that 280,363 registered voters from Kosofe State Constituency II would participate in the Lagos State House of Assembly’s by-election on same day.

The INEC official noted that the registered voters in the Lagos East Senatorial District spread across the five local government areas of Somolu, Kosofe, Ibeju-Lekki, Ikorodu, and Epe.

“For Kosofe Constituency II by-election, the voters spread across the six wards located in Ketu-Alapere, Ikosi/Ketu, Isheri/Olowo-Ora, Agboyi I, Agboyi II, and Odo-Ogun/Ajegunle,” he added.

Olumekun said the commission had improved the training of electoral personnel and promised smooth conduct of the exercise.

At least 12 political parties will take part in the Lagos East by-election while eight parties will field candidates in the Kosofe Constituency II State House of Assembly election.

