Politics
10 governorship candidates sign peace accord in Adamawa
10 out of the 15 governorship candidates in Adamawa State on Saturday signed a peace accord ahead of the 2023 general elections.
The ceremony which took place in Yola was organised by the police and Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
The INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, Hudu Ari said the agreement was aimed at ensuring credible election in the state.
He said: “I, therefore, implore you each to ensure peace before, during, and after the election.
“Electoral violence is a great threat to a free, fair, and credible election. A violent free election would benefit the state.
Read also:Sowore confronts Abacha’s henchman, Al’Mustapha, at signing of peace accord (Video)
“The peace accord is a commitment by all candidates to conduct issue-based campaigns and recognising that only one candidate will emerge as winner at the end of the exercise.”
He tasked political parties and their candidates to shun hate speech and educate voters on polling procedures and orderliness.
The state’s Commissioner of Police, Sikiru Akande commended the parties and their candidates for peaceful electioneering campaigns and urged them to sustain the tempo.
