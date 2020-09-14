10 students burnt to death, several others injured in Tanzania school fire

Local authorities in Tanzania have confirmed the death of 10 students who were burnt beyond recognition during a fire outbreak at a school dormitory in the north-western Kagera region.

Police revealed that they have launched an investigation into the remote and immediate cause of the inferno which witnessed the wounding of seven other pupils who have been hospitalised.

Reports say the fire started at one of the dormitories of Byamungu English Medium Primary School in Kyerwa district at around 04:30 local time on Monday at the school dormitory which housed boys aged six to 10 years.

READ ALSO: Tanzania’s ex president Benjamin William dies at 81

Speaking with the BBC after the incident, Kyerwa District Commissioner Rashid Mwaimu said that the bodies were burnt beyond recognition and will need DNA tests to confirm the victims’ identities.

According to reports, school fire tragedies happen often in the region and there are calls for authorities to enhance safety in the institutions.

Join the conversation

Opinions