10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Monday morning, September 20, 2021

1. Why APC members opposed Fani-Kayode’s switch, red carpet reception – PGF chief

The Director-General of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF), Dr. Salihu Lukman, on Sunday, explained why some members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are protesting the defection of former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, to the party. Read more

2. Buhari approves NNPC incorporation, appoints Ararume as board chairman

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the incorporation of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC). Read more

3. NJC announces 37 new judges, Chief Justices for FCT, five states

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has announced the candidature of 37 new judicial officers to head various courts in the country and the federal capital territory. Read more

4. SERAP urges NASS to reject Buhari’s fresh appeal for external loans

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has written to the leadership of the National Assembly imploring it to reject the request of President Muhammadu Buhari to borrow $4 billion and €710 million in external loans. Read more

5. Afenifere cautions Nigerian govt against planned farm estates across states

The Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, on Sunday slammed the decision of the Federal Government to establish farm estates across all the states in the country. Read more

6. HURIWA alleges Mailafia may have been killed, demands probe of death

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) claimed on Sunday the late former Deputy Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr. Obadiah Mailafia, might have been killed because of his criticism of the Federal Government. Read more

7. Nigerian govt threatens to sanction international passengers over COVID-19 test

The Federal Government on Sunday declared its readiness to sanction international travellers who shunned the COVID-19 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test. Read more

8. Osun threatens to bar civil servants from secretariat over COVID-19 vaccine

Osun State government on Sunday directed civil servants across the state to take the COVID-19 vaccine within three weeks or be barred from entering the secretariat. Read more

9. Angry residents sack police station, set 13 bandits ablaze in Sokoto

Angry residents on Saturday, reportedly sacked the Divisional Police Headquarters in Tangaza Local Government Area of Sokoto State, seizing 13 detained suspected bandits and setting them ablaze. Read more

10. Chelsea extend unbeaten run with derby win vs Spurs, top Premier League table

Chelsea stretched their unbeaten Premier League run to five games this season as they defeated Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 in London on Sunday. Read more

