10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Sunday morning, September 19, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you

1. How South-East lawmakers plan to secure Kanu’s release – Ekweremadu

The former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, on Saturday, revealed how the South-East Caucus in the National Assembly planned to secure the release of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu. Read more

2. Umahi an attention seeker, confused – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday described the Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, as an attention seeker. Read more

3. ‘Speak the truth to power and make Nigeria better,’ Edo deputy gov tells politicians

The Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, on Saturday urged politicians to speak the truth to people in power in order to make the country better. Read more

4. Buhari’s govt to execute 15 projects with $4bn external loan – Presidency

The Presidency said on Saturday the Federal Government would execute a total of 15 projects spread across the six geo-political zones of the country with the more than $4 billion loan expected from multilateral institutions. Read more

5. plan to field northern candidate in 2023 presidential poll

With the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) scheming to field a candidate of northern origin in the 2023 elections, a former presidential spokesman, Doyin Okupe has warned the party against this choice in order to avoid a defeat. Read more

6. AbokiFX suspends updates on forex rate

The foreign exchange rate aggregator, Aboxi FX, has suspended the daily updates on foreign exchange rates in the country. Read more

7. 10 more Bethel school students regain freedom, 21 others still in captivity 75 days after Abduction

Bandits have released 10 additional students of Bethel Baptist High School in Damishi, Kaduna State. Read more

8. Bandits kill one, abduct several others in Sokoto

Gunmen suspected to be bandits Friday evening killed one person and abducted several others at a community in Tangaza local government area of Sokoto State. Read more

9. IPMAN suspends strike, resumes products supply in South-East’

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has suspended its strike in the South-East and directed its members at the Enugu depot to resume the supply of petroleum products. Read more

10. Iwobi in action as Everton’s unbeaten run ends with Villa thrashing

Super Eagles forward, Alex Iwobi was in action for Everton in their 3-0 defeat to Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday. Read more

