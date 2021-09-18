Umahi an attention seeker, confused – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday described the Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, as an attention seeker.

The party was responding to remarks credited to Umahi on the zoning of the 2023 presidency.

The Southern Governors’ Forum had on Wednesday renewed its demand for zoning of the presidency to the region in 2023.

Umahi, who featured in a Channels Television’s programme, Politics Today, on Thursday, said some PDP governors were not being honest with the idea of power shift to the South.

He said: “One or two governors that own PDP, their body language suggests that they are against zoning and I can tell you from a reliable source that they are just after their own interest.”

However, in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party said the governor had become confused and disoriented since he joined the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The statement read: “Governor Umahi is expected to take his stampeding agenda on zoning to his APC but he would not do so because he knows that Nigerians will vote out the APC and usher in the PDP in 2023 so as to bring an end to a life of misery, economic hardship, mass killings, terrorism, and divisiveness brought to our nation by the APC.

“The PDP finds it very pathetic that having mortgaged his conscience over his self-confessed love for the oppressive administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, Governor Umahi is manifestly accommodating the daily incidences of killings, wanton destruction of property, kidnapping, and other acts of terrorism going on in Ebonyi state and the nation at large under the APC.

“The PDP charges Governor Umahi to show his claimed commitment to the South-East by jettisoning his personal ambition and summoning the courage to call out President Buhari for his divisiveness, injustice, incompetence, treasury looting and insecurity that have become the hallmark of his failed administration.”

