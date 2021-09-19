Nigerian govt threatens to sanction international passengers over COVID-19 test

The Federal Government on Sunday declared its readiness to sanction international travellers who shunned the COVID-19 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test.

The Chairman of the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, who disclosed this at a press briefing in Abuja, said any violation of the COVID-19 travel protocol would attract severe sanctions.

He added that the reviewed protocol would come into effect on September 14.

Mustapha stressed that passengers coming to the country must go through the routine port health screening and present electronic or print-out evidence of pre-boarding COVID-19 PCR test and the Permit to Travel Certificate/QR Code.

He said: “Thereafter, international passports must be presented for clearance through the Nigeria Immigration Service System’s Migrants Identification Data Analysis System (MIDAS) before a compulsory one-week self-isolation.

“Passengers who fail to show up for this test will face travel restrictions on their passports for at least six months and will not be able to travel abroad for this period. Non-Nigerian passport holders will have their visas revoked.

“Passengers are advised to avoid physical interaction with friends, family, colleagues, and other members of the public. Passengers should check their emails/text messages regularly for updates regarding the arrangement for their repeat COVID-19 PCR test from the laboratory of their choice.

“During this period, the passenger may be contacted by the COVID-19 Response team to ascertain [the] state of isolation, day-7 testing appointment, and health status.”

