10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Thursday morning, June 4, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you this Thursday morning.

1. 348 new cases of COVID-19 as Nigeria’s total passes 11000 to 11166; death toll rises to 315

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Tuesday night confirmed 348 new COVID-19 cases in 18 states of the federation and Abuja. Read more

2. ‘Bandits have betrayed our trust’, we’re pulling out of the ‘peace agreement’ —Katsina Gov

Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari, said on Wednesday the state government had pulled out of its peace agreement with bandits terrorizing the people of the state. Read more

3. INTERPOL grants EFCC access to its intelligence-sharing system that connects 194 countries

The International Police (INTERPOL) has extended its globalized information platform to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).Read more

4. Lagos govt to reverse controversial land use charge increase passed under Ambode

The Lagos State Commissioner for Finance, Dr. Rabiu Oluwo, said on Wednesday the state government would soon unveil a reform to ensure the reversal of the land use charge to the pre-2018 rate. Read more

5. Amnesty International asks Buhari to declare rape a ‘national crisis’

Rights watchdog, Amnesty International Wednesday asked President Muhammadu Buhari to declare rape as a national crisis in the country. Read more

6. Kalu regains freedom

A former Governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu, has been released from Kuje Custodial Centre, Abuja. Read more

7. COVID-19: Nigeria to get ventilators by mid-June —US

The ventilators promised Nigeria by United States President, Donald Trump, will arrive in the country in two weeks. Read more

8. Senate committee links Akpabio to alleged N500m NDDC project scam

The Senate on Wednesday linked the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, to the alleged misappropriation of funds of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) over the years. Read more

9. Crude oil prices surge as optimism grows for production cut extension

The prices of oil in the international market witnessed a surge on Wednesday, with Brent, Nigeria’s flagship crude grade rising to $40 over continued optimism that major producers will extend production cuts.Read more

10. Lagos economy suffers N2.3tn loss to COVID-19 pandemic

The Lagos State government, in a presentation highlighting various implications of the coronavirus pandemic on the economy, has revealed that about N2.3 trillion was cut short from the state’s economy. Read more

