Kalu regains freedom

June 3, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

A former Governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu, has been released from Kuje Custodial Centre, Abuja.

Kalu, who was sentenced to 12 years imprisonment for fraud and money laundering on December 5 last year, was released at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

READ ALSO: Lagos High Court orders release of ex-gov Orji Kalu from Kuje prison

Justice Mohammad Liman of the Federal High Court, Lagos, had on Tuesday ordered his release of from the correctional facility after the Supreme Court had set aside his conviction and ordered the retrial of the case.

Opinions

