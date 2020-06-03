Osun confirms two new COVID-19 cases

The Osun State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Rafiu Isamotu, on Wednesday confirmed two COVID-19 cases in the state.

Isamotu, who disclosed this in a statement in Osogbo, said the two new patients brought the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state to 47.

He said the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed one of the two cases on Tuesday while the second case was confirmed on Wednesday.

According to him, one of the two cases was a returnee from Ibadan, Oyo State, and the other was a resident of Ikire, who also had contact with her visitor from Ibadan.

He said the two patients were nursing serious ailments.

The commissioner said: “The state has recorded two new cases, bringing the number of active cases in the state to seven.

“Sadly, the two newly recorded cases are nursing serious ailments that have significantly depressed their immune status.”

