Lagos govt to reverse controversial land use charge increase passed under Ambode

The Lagos State Commissioner for Finance, Dr. Rabiu Oluwo, said on Wednesday the state government would soon unveil a reform to ensure the reversal of the land use charge to the pre-2018 rate.

Oluwo, who disclosed this during the 2020 Ministerial Press Briefing to mark the first year in office of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration, said the state government had to review the increase in land use charge assessment to accommodate the agitations of residents and to reduce the financial pressure on citizens as it related to LUC.

He said: “As we are aware in 2018, there was an increase in LUC rate and at the same time a revaluation of properties; this twin-shock had a sporadic increase in LUC assessment.

READ ALSO: PURCHASE OF 820 BUSES: Ambode’s effort to stop probe fails

”The soon to be revealed reform will among other things, reverse the rate to pre-2018 rate.”

The commissioner said the intention of the state government was to maintain economic activities in the state.

According to him, the pre-2018 charges which will soon come into effect will reflect current realities to reduce burden on the citizens.

”The reform also considered a flexible land use charge payment and efficient customer service management to ensure prompt issue resolution,” Oluwo added.

Join the conversation

Opinions