10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Thursday morning, October 7, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.

1. ‘Don’t contemplate state of emergency in Anambra,’ PDP cautions Nigerian govt

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has cautioned the Federal Government against the declaration of a state of emergency in Anambra State despite the growing violence in the state. Read more

2. Reps summon ministers over insecurity

The House of Representatives on Wednesday summoned the Minister of Defence, Major Gen. Bashir Magashi (retd), and his Police Affairs counterpart, Mohammed Dingyadi, over the growing insecurity in the country. Read more

3. INSECURITY: Nigerian govt refuses to rule out state of emergency in Anambra

The Federal Government on Wednesday refused to rule out the declaration of a state of emergency in Anambra over the rising violence in the state. Read more

4. Umahi threatens to suspend local council chiefs, monarchs for any killing in Ebonyi

The Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, on Wednesday threatened to sanction the chairmen of local government councils and traditional rulers for any killing within their localities. Read more

5. Senate confirms EFCC nominee who ‘started school before birth’

The Senate on Wednesday confirmed nominees for the board of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). Read more

6. Nigeria recorded N3.48tr deficit in six months – Budget Office

The Federal Government recorded a fiscal deficit of N3.48 trillion in the first six months of this year as weak revenue and debt servicing continue to deprive Nigerians of much-needed capital spending, the Budget Office has revealed. Read more

7. NSE: Market cap up by 1.3% as investors pocket N26bn

Investors pocketed N26 billion as the negative sentiment faded at the Nigerian stock market on Wednesday. Read more

8. Bandits kill 19, raze houses in Zamfara

Bandits on Tuesday night killed at least 19 people during an attack on Kuryar Madaro village in the Kaura Namoda local government area of the state. Read more

9. Lagos, Oyo the headquarters of drug abuse in Nigeria – NDLEA

The Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Buba Marwa, on Wednesday, described Lagos and Oyo States as headquarters of drug abuse in Nigeria. Read more

10. Spain reach Nations League final after beating Euro champions Italy

Spain have defeated Euro 2020 champions Italy in their semifinal tie to reach the final of the European Nations League. Read more

