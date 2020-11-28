110 fresh COVID-19 cases push Nigeria’s total to 67,330. More recoveries recorded

Nigeria on Saturday recorded 110 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the cases were recorded in 10 states of the federation and Abuja.

It added that the number of COVID-19 fatalities stood at 1,171 as at Saturday night.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 67,330.

Meanwhile, 62,819 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities in the country.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (26), FCT (23), Kaduna (20), Katsina (11), Ogun (7), Ekiti (6), Plateau (5), Rivers (4), Kano (3), Nasarawa (3), and Niger (2).

