Metro
12 die in Kaduna-Abuja road accident
At least 12 persons were confirmed dead and six others injured in a ghastly auto crash in Nasarawa Doka, along the Kaduna-Abuja road on Monday.
The state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, who confirmed the accident to journalists in Kaduna, a Toyota Hiace bus conveying 18 passengers from Kaduna to Abuja was involved in the crash.
He said: “The cause of the crash has been identified as a brake failure following a tyre explosion. 12 passengers died on the spot. The six injured passengers were rushed to hospital.
READ ALSO: Bandits reportedly abduct scores along Kaduna/Abuja road
“Governor Nasir El-Rufai expressed sadness at the report and sent condolences to the families of the dead victims. He offered prayers for the repose of their souls and wished the injured persons quick recovery.
“The governor implored citizens to continue to drive safely, pay attention to the condition of their vehicles and observe traffic rules as they ply major highways.”
