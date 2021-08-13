13 die, scores injured as floods ravage Bauchi

13 people have been confirmed dead, with several others injured as floods continue to ravage parts of Bauchi State.

The state Emergency Management Agency (BSEMA) in a statement on Friday, announced that five bodies were discovered in Jama’are and Darazo Local Government Areas of the state on Thursday following the discovery of eight bodies in other parts of the state during the week.

According to an official of the BSEMA. four bodies were recovered in Jama’are LGA, while the remaining one was found in Darazo LGA, bringing the total death recorded so far this year to 13, with 24 persons sustaining varying degree of injuries in floodings recorded in 18 local government areas of the state.

“Out of the 13 deaths recorded, five were from Jama’are LGA, three each in Gamawa and Toro LGAs, while Toro and Darazo LGAs had one death each,” the official said.

The BSEMA Coordinator, Dr Abubakar Umar Gabarin, who also confirmed the incident, said there were new deaths from flooding in the state, but was silent on the number.

“Initially, we told you that the number of dead people is eight but we heard that some people died. We are still collecting information,” he said.

Gabarin added that of the 24 injured people, some were treated and discharged, while few were still receiving treatment in hospitals across the state.

According to him, 2, 000 people were affected by floodings in which property worth N9.3m were affected, adding that a total of 1,600 houses were destroyed and over 5, 000 farmlands washed away.

He revealed that those who lost their lives to floods had been buried after due process was followed, while information was still being gathered with a view to ascertaining the actual number of those affected.

“Some of the affected settlements are hard to reach, while in some areas the bridges that linked the affected communities or culverts were washed away by the flood, and it is still raining,” he said.

The coordinator, however, appealed to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), the Presidential Taskforce on Flood, philanthropists and donor agencies to come to the aid of the state government considering the magnitude of damages done by floods in the state so far.

