10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Friday morning, August 13, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you

1. PDP asks court to sack Mala-Buni as Yobe governor

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has approached the Federal High Court, Abuja, to sack Mai Mala-Buni as governor of Yobe State. Read more

2. Osun Assembly passes anti-open grazing bill

The Osun State House of Assembly on Thursday passed the state’s Animal Grazing Regulation and Cattle Ranches Establishment Bill 2021. Read more

3. Court jails man 30 months for insulting Adamawa gov, Fintiri

A Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Yola, Adamawa State, has sentenced Ali Yakubu Numan, a businessman in the state, to two and half years in prison for insulting the state Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri. Read more

4. Buhari’s govt working hard to address youth unemployment in Nigeria – Sports minister

The Federal Government has appealed to unemployed youths in the country to be patient with President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration. Read more

5. Nigeria’s central bank to collect N13.5bn as charges on military equipment

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is expected to collect N13.5 billion as bank charges for the purchase of military equipment in the country. Read more

6. NSE: Honeywell, Wema Bank among top gainers as investors trade 570.2m shares

Investors in the Nigerian stock market traded 570.20 million shares worth N2.28billion on the floor of the bourse on Thursday. Read more

7. Your husband died in military operation,’ Nigerian Army tells Sakaba’s widow

The Nigerian Army has dismissed claims that one of its officers, Col. Ibrahim Sakaba, was assassinated for refusing to loot funds meant to prosecute the fight against the Boko Haram sect. Read more

8. Nigeria receives 177,600 doses of J&J COVID-19 vaccine

Nigeria on Thursday took delivery of 177,600 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. Read more

9. Train kills woman, daughter in Delta

A passenger train on Thursday killed a woman and her daughter in Orhuwhorun community, Udu local government area of Delta State. Read more

10. Lukaku rejoins Chelsea for club record £97.5m

Romelu Lukaku has officially rejoined Premier League club, Chelsea after completing a club record £97.5m transfer from Inter Milan. Read more

