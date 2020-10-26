15 looters arrested in Ondo

The Ondo State Police Command has arrested 15 persons alleged to have looted shops in Akure and other parts of the state as part of a manhunt for robbers and looters in the state.
According to reports, house to house searches are being conducted in some areas in an effort to recover looted goods carted away by hoodlums in the aftermath of the violence that greeted the #ENDSARS protests.
Confirming the development, the spokesman of the command, ASP Tee-Leo Ikoro, said over 15 persons have been arrested for looting shops and armed robbery, adding that those arrested were not #ENDSARS protesters but looters.
He said operation was still on to arrest other fleeing shop looters.
