15% of people with mosquito bite prone to yellow fever —Enugu Commissioner

The Enugu State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Ikechukwu Obi, said on Saturday about 15 percent of people bitten by a mosquito were infected with yellow fever.

Obi, who disclosed this during the vaccination exercise against yellow fever in two affected communities in Enugu, said fumigation and vaccination are the effective preventive measures against the disease.

The affected communities are Ette-uno and Umuopu in Igboeze North local government area of the state.

The commissioner urged mothers to ensure complete immunisation of their children, including yellow fever vaccination at the ninth month of birth.

“Yellow fever vaccination is currently going on in Igboeze North local area Council,” he said.

