15-year-old in Niger police net for allegedly writing fake kidnap threat letter to school | Ripples Nigeria

A 15-year-old student, Samaki Azozo who allegedly wrote a letter threatening that kidnappers are planning to attack his school, Government Science College, Izom Gurara Local Government Area in Niger State has been apprehended by the police.

The Niger State Police Command arrested the minor for alledged breach of public peace.

Spokesperson of the command, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, who disclosed this in a statement on Friday February, said “On 18/02/2021 at about 1200hrs, acting on a tip off, Police Operatives attached to Gawu-Babangida Division arrested one Samaki Azozo aged 15yrs ‘m’ of Kuje, FCT Abuja, who is an SS2 student of Government Science College, Izom Gurara LGA”.

Read also: Niger police confirms kidnap of foreign national by bandits

“The suspect was arrested in the school premises for writing a threat letter to the school authority on 16/02/2021 and pasted it on the school notice board. The letter indicated in the main, that kidnappers will attack the school at any moment, therefore, the students and staff of the school should be prepared.

“During interrogation, he confessed to have written the letter to cause panic and closure of the school to enable him return to his former school, Government Secondary School, Kuje where he attended Junior Secondary School before being transferred to Government Science College, Izom by his father.

“The Command hereby enjoins parents and guardians to closely monitor the interest and activities of their wards before taking decisions that may affect them directly or indirectly especially on their academics and career paths”.

Join the conversation

Opinions