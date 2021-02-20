15-year-old in Niger police net for allegedly writing fake kidnap threat letter to school | Ripples Nigeria

Metro
15-year-old in Niger police net for allegedly writing fake kidnap threat letter to school
A 15-year-old student, Samaki Azozo who allegedly wrote a letter threatening that kidnappers are planning to attack his school, Government Science College, Izom Gurara Local Government Area in Niger State has been apprehended by the police.
The Niger State Police Command arrested the minor for alledged breach of public peace.
Spokesperson of the command, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, who disclosed this in a statement on Friday February, said “On 18/02/2021 at about 1200hrs, acting on a tip off, Police Operatives attached to Gawu-Babangida Division arrested one Samaki Azozo aged 15yrs ‘m’ of Kuje, FCT Abuja, who is an SS2 student of Government Science College, Izom Gurara LGA”.
Read also: Niger police confirms kidnap of foreign national by bandits
“The suspect was arrested in the school premises for writing a threat letter to the school authority on 16/02/2021 and pasted it on the school notice board. The letter indicated in the main, that kidnappers will attack the school at any moment, therefore, the students and staff of the school should be prepared.
“During interrogation, he confessed to have written the letter to cause panic and closure of the school to enable him return to his former school, Government Secondary School, Kuje where he attended Junior Secondary School before being transferred to Government Science College, Izom by his father.
“The Command hereby enjoins parents and guardians to closely monitor the interest and activities of their wards before taking decisions that may affect them directly or indirectly especially on their academics and career paths”.
Join the conversation
Metro
Bandits kill herdsman, truck driver in Kaduna
Suspected bandits have killed a herdsman and truck driver in Kajuru, Giwa local government area of Kaduna State.
The state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, who confirmed the incident in a statement in Kaduna, said bandits escaping a military offensive in Kajuru local government area of the state killed the herdsman on Friday.
According to him, the bandits opened fire on the herdsman and carted away his motorcycle and other valuables.
He said security operatives are on the trail of the bandits while the deceased’s corpse had been retrieved and handed over to his family for burial in accordance with Islamic rites.
Aruwan said: “The assailants were responsible for the killing and kidnapping in the Kasuwan Magani and Doka general areas and other locations in Kauru local government area.
READ ALSO: Court sentences herdsman to death for murder
“Similarly, one truck driver was killed by bandits in Giwa local government area.”
He said a security report sent to the ministry confirmed that the incident occurred about 48 hours ago when bandits blocked the Garawa village road and opened fire on a truck carrying sugarcane from a weekly market in a neighboring state.
“The driver of the truck died instantly following the gunshots by the bandits while his assistant sustained bullet wounds and was rushed to a hospital where he is receiving treatment,” the commissioner added.
Join the conversation
Metro
Lagos panel awards N10m compensation each to two victims of police brutality
The Lagos State panel of inquiry probing allegations of rights violations by operatives of the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and other police units on Friday awarded N10 million compensation each to two victims of police brutality.
The victims are – Kudirat Abayomi and Hannah Olugbodi.
The panel also recommended the prosecution of the police officers involved in the killing of Abayomi who died from a stray bullet fired by the police in April 2017.
The team further awarded scholarships to the woman’s children.
READ ALSO: Lagos panel dismisses petitioner’s bid to enforce N300m ruling against police
The panel directed the police authorities to forward a letter of apology to the family of the deceased.
Olugbodi, a 35-year-old hairdresser, ended up on a crutch after her left leg was shattered by a stray bullet fired by some SARS operatives at the Ijeshatedo area of Lagos in June 2018.
The panel was set up by Lagos State government in October last year following the shooting of #ENDSARS protesters by the military in the Lekki area of the state.
Join the conversation
Metro
Protesters storm Edo govt house with corpse of victim from herdsmen attack
Some Edo residents marched to Government House, Benin with the body of one of the seven persons killed in Ugboke, Oshodi, Okokodo, Ariyan and Yoruba camp in Ovie Northeast Local Government Area by suspected herdsmen on Thursday evening.
The protesters also gave the state governor, Godwin Obaseki a three-day ultimatum to ensure adequate security of lives and properties
Michael Idahosa, the leader of the protests disclosed that residents of the affected communities could no longer bear the incessant attacks by the criminal herdsmen.
He said: “We are here to protest the killings by herdsmen in our communities. Governor Godwin Obaseki came to Ovia Northeast LGA in 2017 when herdsmen killed one of our persons and he promised to tackle the problem of herdsmen in our area, but Edo State government did not address the issue.”
READ ALSO: Suspected herdsmen attack Edo communities, kill seven
Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, who received the protesters, said “As a state, we have made up our mind not to lament, but to look for solutions on how to protect our country and our state.
“There was also an attack in the early hours of today in Niger State. It is a national problem. As we speak now, Governor Obaseki and other governors are in Abuja to discuss this insecurity issue in our country.
“You will remember that we are bringing in local vigilance members to collaborate with law enforcement agencies. We are strengthening our system and we will still need your support.
“We do not want to take laws into our own hands, but at the same time, we cannot fold our arms and watch the people kill us. Take it easy; some bodies are yet to be found, I have had a discussion with the security agencies. Their personnel will move into the area.
“I can assure you that they will recover bodies of all the victims and we will intensify the security in the area.
“We will categorise the area as one of the flashpoints in Edo State. So that you can sleep with your eyes closed.”
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
D’Tigers beat Mali to end 2021 FIBA Afrobasket qualifiers unbeaten
Nigeria men’s basketball team, D’Tigers have rounded off their 2021 FIBA Afrobasket championship qualifiers without losing a game. The one-time...
EUROPA: Osimhen, Iheanacho fire blanks; Aribo on target in seven-goal thriller
Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi were in action as Leicester City held Slavia Prague to a goalless draw in the...
Wikki Tourists bus catches fire enroute Uyo, as unhurt players lose valuables
The bus conveying Wikki Tourists squad to their Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) matchday 11 fixture, caught fire on Thursday...
Osaka to face Brady in Australian Open final after knocking Serena out
Naomi Osaka is now a win away from clinching her fourth Grand Slam title as she is set to face...
D’Tigers become first team to qualify for 2021 FIBA Afrobasket
Nigeria men’s basketball team, D’Tigers have become the first team to qualify for the 2021 FIBA Afrobasket Championship. The one-time...
Trending
-
Life's Blog16 hours ago
Comedienne, Ada Jesus, diagnosed with kidney issue
-
Politics14 hours ago
Nigerian govt has declared war on Igboland – IPOB
-
Graffiti21 hours ago
It is not Buhari, stupid!
-
Politics21 hours ago
Hausa, Yoruba, Igbos, not Fulani are the real beneficiaries of banditry —Gov Mohammed
-
Business11 hours ago
Bitcoin surpasses $55,000 mark as projection hangs on large holders
-
Latest21 hours ago
Sheikh Gumi reportedly meets kidnappers of Kagara students, pledges return of schoolchildren
-
International19 hours ago
Man elopes with girlfriend’s mom day after she gave birth to his son
-
Latest21 hours ago
Ex-CDI suggests governors play a part in increased kidnappings