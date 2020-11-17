152 fresh COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 65,457. More recoveries recorded

Nigeria on Tuesday recorded 152 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the cases were recorded in 11 states of the federation and Abuja.

It added that the number of COVID-19 fatalities stood at 1,163 as at Tuesday night.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 65,457.

Meanwhile, 61,337 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities in the country.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (61), Oyo (39), FCT (13), Yobe (10), Bauchi (6), Kaduna (5), Kano (4), Kwara (4), Plateau (4), Edo (2), Ogun (2), and Rivers (2).

