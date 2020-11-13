156 fresh COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 64,884. Deaths and recoveries also updated

Nigeria on Friday recorded 156 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the cases were recorded in 10 states of the federation and Abuja.

It added that the number of COVID-19 fatalities stood at 1,163 as at Friday night.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 64,884.

Meanwhile, 60,936 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities in the country.

READ ALSO: 212 fresh COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 64,728. 1,162 deaths, 60,790 recoveries also recorded

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (70), FCT (22), Kaduna (18), Rivers (15), Plateau (11), Ogun (10), Bauchi (3), Katsina (3), Kano (2), Ekiti (1), and Osun (1).

“Total confirmed cases: 64,884.

“Discharged: 60,936 AND Deaths: 1,163.”

Join the conversation

Opinions