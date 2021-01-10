1,585 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 99,063. Deaths, recoveries updated

Nigeria on Saturday recorded 1,585 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the new COVID-19 cases were recorded in 25 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

It added that the number of COVID-19 fatalities in Nigeria stood at 1,350 as of Saturday night.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 99,063.

Meanwhile, 79,417 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities in the country.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (573), FCT (182), Plateau (162), Gombe (81), Oyo (75), Rivers (68), Sokoto (58), Ondo (55), Ogun (42), Nasarawa (40), Akwa Ibom (36), Edo (31), Kaduna (27), Anambra (22), Delta (19), and Kano (17).

Others are – Osun (17), Ebonyi (16), Katsina (14), Niger (14), Bayelsa (9), Ekiti (8), Borno (7), Jigawa (5), Abia (4), and Bauchi (3).

“Total confirmed COVID-19 cases: 99,063.

“Discharged: 79,417 AND Deaths: 1,350.”

