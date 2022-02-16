International
18 killed, scores missing in Brazil mudslides after heavy rains hit Rio
Eighteen people have been confirmed dead with dozens declared missing, after exceptionally torrential rainfall triggered mudslides and floods in a hilly part of Rio de Janeiro state of Brazil, officials reported on Wednesday morning.
According to a statement by the Rio state’s firefighter department, over 180 troops have been despatched to the affected zone to help with rescue efforts.
The report also said officials fear a rise in the death toll as rescue teams searched the devastated regions in the Petropolis district, where hundreds of people had died following heavy rains in 2011.
READ ALSO: Landslide claims 22 lives in Ethiopia after heavy rains pound southern part
“Indicating the heavy downpour, the firefighter department has revealed that the area received 25.8 cm of rainfall in just three hours throughout the day on Tuesday, which is nearly as much as the preceding 30 days combined,” a statement by the Petropolis’ City Hall said.
The Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who is currently on a trip to Russia, said in a tweet he has asked his ministers to provide prompt assistance to the victims.
“God comfort the families of the victims,” the President wrote.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination
In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria
By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...