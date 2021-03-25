200 level student commits suicide in Bayelsa after being tagged academic failure by family | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
200 level student commits suicide in Bayelsa after being tagged academic failure by family
A 200-level student of the department of History and Diplomacy at the Federal University Otuoke (FUO) in Bayelsa State, Lucky Arikekpar, has committed suicide by hanging himself.
Ripples Nigeria gathered that the 27 years old, also known as Don Zednas, who was reportedly suffering from depression, took his life during the wee hours of Monday by hanging himself with a rope tied to a ceiling fan.
According to reports, the deceased, a one-time aspirant of the Ijaw Youths Council (IYC) Student Representative, Central Zone, hails from Otuakeme, Ogbia Local Government Area of the state.
Sources in the university community, who pleaded anonymity, said it was not the first time the deceased had attempted to take his life, saying he made such attempts twice last year.
It was gathered that Arikekpar had left a suicide note expressing frustrations with the pressure from his relatives, saying they left him with no option but to kill himself for peace to reign, since his family tagged him as a failure in life.
A source said, “His family always complained that he spends too much effort, time and money on Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) politics rather than facing his studies.”
A family member, who pleaded anonymity, said the family would have taken the matter seriously but with the suicide note he left behind, they had accepted the situation and moved on, noting that the deceased has been buried according to the tradition of the Ogbia people when such tragic incidents occur.”
When contacted, the spokesperson of the Bayelsa State Police Command, Asinim Butswat, confirmed the incident but stated that no official report had been filed at the command headquarters yet.
