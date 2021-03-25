Police arrests two suspected cultists in Delta | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Police arrests two suspected cultists in Delta
The Delta State Police Command has arrested two suspected cultists for allegedly killing a suspected member of a rival cult group, identified as Ebeni Jelekun.
In a statement issued on Thursday in Warri, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, DSP Edafe Bright, identified the suspects as Omoyevwe Emmanuel, 29 and Marcus Michael, 24, noting that charms were recovered from them.
He said the incident happened on Wednesday at Ekakpmre community in Ughelli South Local Government Area of the state, when members of the confraternity, allegedly led by one Oghenerona Goddy, yet to be apprehended, went to the home of Jelekun of Ekakpmre, who belonged to the Black Axe Confraternity, shot him severally and fled.
READ ALSO: IPOB mocks Army, Police, calls them cowards for tackling ESN
“At about 0440 hours on 24/3/2021, a distress call was received from the S/O Ekakpmre Out-Post under Otu-Jeremi Division. The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Otu-Jeremi, CSP Pius Eredei, led the patrol team to the scene and six expended ‘AA’ cartridges were recovered.
“The victim was rushed to Otu-Jeremi General Hospital where he was confirmed dead by the doctor and the corpse has been deposited at the mortuary in Otu-Jeremi general hospital,” Bright said.
He said the Commissioner of Police in Delta, Mr Ari Ali, was determined to make the state uninhabitable for criminals and urged the public to continue to avail the police with useful information.
