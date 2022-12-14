2023: APC Chair, Adamu, claims Tinubu’s popularity sign of imminent victory

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, has expressed confidence in the party’s ability to emerge victorious at the 2023 general elections.

He made the declaration at the North West Presidential Campaign rally of the APC in Kaduna on Tuesday.

Senator Adamu said the flood of human beings that attended the rally showed the popularity of the party.

“Let me introduce our next president, that’s President Buhari’s successor, to you, Bola Ahmed Tinubu. By February 25, 2023, you should all come out en masse to vote for Tinubu and all candidates of APC,” he said.

This comes despite concerns amongst some stakeholders over the age and health of Tinubu, which prompted a clarification from the former Lagos Governor.

During a conference at the Chatham House, the APC presidential candidate said his birth, academic and professional records are not inconsistent as his critics claim.

He said at the time of his birth, was dated 29 March 1952.

“I have a very good exposure in life. My record is consistent in the school, at the university. They (critics) are now convinced that they wasted their money and their time. The record is there, the transcript is there showing March 1952,” he said.

