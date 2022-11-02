2023: ‘APC doesn’t glamorize poverty, will retire political tourist to Dubai’, Shettima takes jibe at Obi, Atiku

Vice Presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for next year’s elections, Kashim Shettima, on Tuesday, berated the chances of the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Shettima, who spoke at the dialogue between the APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and business leaders in Lagos, branded the former Anambra State Governor as unqualified to govern Nigeria.

He accused Obi of feeding Nigerians with meaningless statistics and glamorizing poverty.

READ ALSO:2023: Northern Christian leaders want APC to withdraw Shettima as Tinubu’s running mate

The former Borno governor also slammed Atiku for his inability to unite the ranks in his party, saying he would not unite Nigeria.

He insisted Tinubu was more competent than the duo of atiku and Obi.

He said: “Leadership is not about glamorizing poverty. We don’t glamorize poverty, we fight it. Leadership goes beyond spewing statistics or basking in the mediocre performance of the former governor of Anambra State.

“I respect Atiku Abubakar. But leadership goes beyond ranting. Someone who can’t unite his own party, I wonder how he will unite the country. The world is talking of artificial intelligence, of big data, of technology.

“The ability to sell bottle water doesn’t make one an expert in economy. Atiku Abubakar isn’t Abraham Lincoln. Next year, we are going to permanently retire political tourist back to Dubai.”

By Ambali Abdulkabeer

