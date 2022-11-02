Politics
Utomi backs Adebanjo, says Afenifere’s stance on Obi driven by decency, fairness
The recent endorsement of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, by Pa Reuben Fasoranti, the former leader of Pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, has generated heated discussions in the polity.
This was as a chieftain of the Labour Party, Prof Pat Utomi, re-echoed the position of the acting leader of the group, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, on Peter Obi as being wholly driven by fundamental principles of fairness and moral compass.
Fasoranti had in an interview on Tuesday said the Yoruba group would support the former Lagos State governor in 2023 general elections.
This contradicts the earlier position made by the current leadership of the group on the former Anambra State Governor based on the principles of rotational politics and fairness to the South-Eastern region of the country.
READ ALSO:I doubt if there’ll be a Nigeria in 2027 —Prof Utomi
Utomi, who was a guest in a Channels Television Programme on Tuesday night, backed Adebanjo on his insistence on Obi for president next year.
The political economist dismissed the furore generated by the Sunday’s meeting between the APC national leader and Pa Fasoranti in Akure, Ondo State, as inconsequential.
He noted that it was high time Nigeria moved away from politics of selfishness which had kept it in doldrums for decades.
He said: “The part of Nigeria that must exude principle-based politics is the South West. The fact is his position is driven purely by principles and was taken long before Peter Obi showed up. And the fact that a candidate goes to Pa Fasoranti for blessing is normal.
“The leaders of the South-East, South-South, North Central and Afenifere had a meeting hosted by Adebanjo at the request of Pa Edwin Clark. At the meeting a principle-centred position was taken based on the fundamental principles of decency, fairness and certain moral compass. I’m not familiar with the internal dynamics of Afenifere. Those things are generated by people who are bent on destroying Nigeria.
“What is at stake is that our country is dying and the young people of Nigeria want to disrupt the system that leads to capture in which politicians obsess with the love of self, take the common good and make theirs.”
By Ambali Abdulkabeer
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
TEST
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...