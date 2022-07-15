2023: Ganduje explains why Tinubu picked Muslim running mate

The Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, on Friday explained why the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, chose a Muslim as his running mate.

Tinubu picked the former Borno State governor, Kashim Shettima, as his running mate last Sunday.

The development had since sparked outrage among the Christian community in the country.

Ganduje, who addressed journalists at the Unguwar Sabo Juma’at Mosque in Osogbo, Osun State, said the former Lagos State governor picked a Muslim running mate in order to reduce the special priority given to religion in Nigerian politics.

He said rather than religion, the major concerns of Nigeria are economy, employment, and other developmental issues.

The governor said: “We advised him (Tinubu) to pick Muslim as his running mate to end the religious consideration shown in Nigeria’s politics.

“We, northern governors stand firmly that a presidential candidate must come from the South so as to do away with all these differences.”

