2023: IGP activates security committees to check electoral violence, protect INEC premises

The Inter-Agency Consultative Committees on Election Security have been activated, per orders from Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr. Usman Baba, to Commissioners of Police (CPs) around the country.

This was revealed in a statement released on Sunday in Abuja by CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO).

Baba stated that the directive was to include stakeholders in devising plans to reduce risks to the general elections in 2023.

He claimed that potential risks to democracy and national security included political extremism, hate speech, threats, political intolerance, and political violence.

The I-G instructed the CPs to collaborate with all committee members in order to confront threats of political violence and ensure prompt prosecution of those who violate existing electoral regulations.

He also commanded the CPs to plan and coordinate the deployment of the security agencies’ officers for election-related tasks, as well as to ensure an adequate and strategic use of resources.

According to Baba, the measure was required to protect all INEC premises, including those housing election materials.

He added that it was also done to guarantee the material and employees of INEC before, during, and after the general elections.

In a same vein, the I-G has directed that new gadgets, anti-riot gear, and personal protective equipment be distributed to police officers across the country in advance of the elections.

He underlined the Police Force’s dedication to upholding national security and democratic traditions.

Baba urged everyone on the election security committee and in the public to contribute to guaranteeing the security and safety of voting equipment, staff, and voters prior to, during, and after the 2023 elections.

