News
Akeredolu advocates decentralization of Nigeria’s security agencies
The Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, on Sunday called for the decentralization of the country’s security agencies.
The governor, who stated this when he hosted students from the Senior Course 45 program visiting the state on a study tour from the Armed Forces Command and Staff College in Jaji, Kaduna State, also renewed the call for state police as the ultimate solution to the nation’s security challenges.
He said the Force Headquarters in Abuja cannot adequately serve the 36 states and the more than 200 million people in the country.
Akeredolu said: “In spite of our meager resources, our administration has recorded remarkable successes in securing the lives and property of the people of the state as well as in the area of employment generation.
“The state-owned security agency, the Amotekun Corps, has also been doing wonderfully well.
“The success of Amotekun Corps in Ondo State in particular and South-West of Nigeria, in general, underscores the fact that the security architecture of the country must be decentralized for effective security of lives and properties in Nigeria.”
