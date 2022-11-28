Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday, November 28, 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. FIRST ORDER OF BUSINESS: New gov, Adeleke, freezes Osun bank accounts, reverses Aregbesola’s policies

Newly sworn in Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has directed all the operational bank accounts of the state to be frozen till further notice.Read more

2. Attacks on INEC facilities a major sign of government collapse — Falana

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Femi Falana, on Sunday night condemned the latest attack on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) facility by criminals in the country.Read more

3. I left N14bn in Osun coffers for Adeleke – Oyetola

The former Osun State governor, Gboyega Oyetola, said on Sunday he left N14 billion in the state’s coffers for his successor, Ademola Adeleke.Read more

4. Obi identifies diversification, cut in governance cost as solutions to Nigeria’s economic challenges

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, said on Sunday Nigeria must look beyond oil for genuine development.Read more

5. HURIWA charges Buhari to release IPOB leader, Kanu, as Xmas Gift to South-East

Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA), has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to free the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu as a Christmas gift to the South-East zone.Read more

6. Nigerian banks peg students’ forex request to $15,000 as reserves drop

Banks in Nigeria have provided updates on modifications to foreign exchange (FX) requests made by Nigerian students targeting schools abroad.Read more

7. Abuja-Kaduna train service to resume in early December

The Federal Government said on Sunday the Abuja-Kaduna train service would resume in early December.Read more

8. Gunmen set INEC office ablaze, destroy 340 ballot boxes, others in Ebonyi

Gunmen on Sunday morning set ablaze the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office in the Izzi local government area of Ebonyi State.Read more

9. LASTMA arrests two suspected ‘one chance’ robbers

Operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) have arrested two suspected “one chance” armed robbers in Ikate, Lekki-Ajah area of the state.Read more

10. Germany snatch draw against Spain to remain in World Cup race

Germany bounced back from the defeat to Japan in their opening game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup to get a point from their second game against Spain on Sunday.Read more

