2023: INEC assures corps members of safety during elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has assured the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members of their safety in this month’s elections.

The INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, gave the assurance when the Director-General of the NYSC, Brigadier-General Yushau Ahmed, paid him a courtesy visit at the INEC headquarters in Abuja.

INEC had already signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the leadership of the NYSC on the use of corps members as Adhoc staff during the elections.

Yakubu noted that the corps members would be duly trained before the commencement of the elections.

He said: “No electoral commission anywhere in the world conducts elections on the strength of its own regular staff members. For us in INEC, we are lucky to have this large pool of those on national service to complement us.

“We are concerned about the comfort, safety and security of the corps members. We will continue to make them comfortable ahead of their deployment to polling units.

“We will even extend security to the NYSC camps as well.

“You have asked about their safety after the elections. I have emphasised to the leadership of the National Union of Road Transport Workers that Corps members must not be abandoned after the elections but brought back to base.”

