2023: Insecurity dragging Nigeria to failed state ―Peter Obi

Former Anambra State Governor, and presidential hopeful, Peter Obi, said on Monday that the security situation in Nigeria was dragging the country to the realm of a failed State.

Obi is one of the presidential aspirants under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Obi, who stated this while speaking to Taraba State PDP delegates ahead of the party’s presidential primaries, noted that insecurity was one challenge that kept sinking the country’s national economy daily.

He added that Nigeria needed urgent intervention, and that Nigerians were in dire need of a leader that would change the fortunes of the country.

Insecurity, which is manifest in the activities of bandits, armed herdsmen, Boko Haram insurgents, Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP), Unknown Gunmen, among other criminal elements, has seen to the killing, maiming, destruction of property and displacement of hundreds of innocent Nigerians across the country.

Obi had said: “The insecurity is dragging Nigeria into a collapsed state, the national economy is sinking on a daily basis and we need to rescue the situation and change the narrative.

“The country’s situation now needs a president that understands the economy and is willing to handle insecurity to its drastic point.

“We need to move from sharing formula to production formula for the nation to reclaim her giant status.”

In response, the State Governor, Darius Ishaku said, in 2023, Nigerians would have to choose to live in a country that can transform the fortunes of their children, or a Nigeria where kidnapping has messed up the people’s future.

