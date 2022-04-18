Politics
2023: Lagos Governance Advisory Council okays Sanwo-Olu for second term
The Lagos State Governance Advisory Council (GAC) has given Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the go-ahead to vie for a second term in office next year.
The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Gboyega Akosile, who disclosed this on his Twitter handle, said the council also gave Sanwo-Olu a pass mark for staying through to the state’s developmental agenda at a meeting held on Monday.
The governor was re-elected for the first term in 2019.
READ ALSO: Gbajabiamila denies reports of plans to take over from Sanwo-Olu
Members of GAC are the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu, the Deputy Governor, Obafemi Hamza, Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, Prince Tajudeen Olusi, Otunba Henry Ajomale, Otunba Bashiru Alebiosu, Prince Abiodun Ogunleye, Omooba Murphy Adetoro, Cardinal James Odunmbaku, Senator Anthony Adefuye, Alhaji S.A Seriki and Asiwaju Olorunfunmi Bashorun.
Others are Prince Rabiu Oluwa, Chief M. A Taiwo, Alhaji Mutiu Are, Dr. Yomi Finnih, Omooba Muyiwa Sosanya, Prof. Tunde Samuel, former Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Adeyemi Ikuforiji, incumbent Speaker of the Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, Mr. Wale Edun, former Deputy Governor of the state, Idiat Adebule, and Chief Kemi Nelson.
Akoshile wrote: “Breaking news: Lagos GAC gives nod to Governor @jidesanwoolu’s second term bid. The Governance Advisory Council at a meeting in Lagos today gave a pass mark to Sanwo-Olu for staying through to the developmental agenda of Lagos. Congratulations dear boss!”
