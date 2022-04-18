2023: Lagos Governance Advisory Council okays Sanwo-Olu for second term

The Lagos State Governance Advisory Council (GAC) has given Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the go-ahead to vie for a second term in office next year.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Gboyega Akosile, who disclosed this on his Twitter handle, said the council also gave Sanwo-Olu a pass mark for staying through to the state’s developmental agenda at a meeting held on Monday.

The governor was re-elected for the first term in 2019.

READ ALSO: Gbajabiamila denies reports of plans to take over from Sanwo-Olu

Members of GAC are the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu, the Deputy Governor, Obafemi Hamza, Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, Prince Tajudeen Olusi, Otunba Henry Ajomale, Otunba Bashiru Alebiosu, Prince Abiodun Ogunleye, Omooba Murphy Adetoro, Cardinal James Odunmbaku, Senator Anthony Adefuye, Alhaji S.A Seriki and Asiwaju Olorunfunmi Bashorun.

Others are Prince Rabiu Oluwa, Chief M. A Taiwo, Alhaji Mutiu Are, Dr. Yomi Finnih, Omooba Muyiwa Sosanya, Prof. Tunde Samuel, former Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Adeyemi Ikuforiji, incumbent Speaker of the Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, Mr. Wale Edun, former Deputy Governor of the state, Idiat Adebule, and Chief Kemi Nelson.

Akoshile wrote: “Breaking news: Lagos GAC gives nod to Governor @jidesanwoolu’s second term bid. The Governance Advisory Council at a meeting in Lagos today gave a pass mark to Sanwo-Olu for staying through to the developmental agenda of Lagos. Congratulations dear boss!”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now